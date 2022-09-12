LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – The full 31-game 2022-23 Siena Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. The Saints’ slate has been finalized with the league announcement of the 20-game Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference docket.

With the release of the MAAC schedule, 10 of Siena’s 13 games at MVP Arena this season will be contested on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays. The conference docket will once again primarily follow a fan-friendly Friday-Sunday model, with the Saints’ first 18 league matchups set to be contested on either one of those two days of the week. The final week of the MAAC regular season will once again feature games on Thursday and Saturday.

Siena previously released its 11-game non-conference schedule back in July, which is highlighted by four matchups against high-major opponents, a prestigious Thanksgiving Weekend Tournament, and the return of a pair of rivalry games to MVP Arena. The Saints tip off their 2022-23 season at Holy Cross on Monday, Nov. 7, before returning to the Capital Region to square off with crosstown rival UAlbany in the Albany Cup on Saturday, Nov. 12 at MVP Arena. Siena will participate in the prestigious ESPN Events Invitational Thanksgiving Weekend – opening against perennial ACC power Florida State on Thanksgiving Day – and will host sister-school St. Bonaventure in the annual Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup on Monday, Dec. 19.

The 20-game MAAC schedule will once again commence the first weekend of December. The Saints will tip off the program’s 34th season of MAAC competition when they host Canisius on Friday, Dec. 2 at MVP Arena. Siena will play just one game on the conference’s opening weekend of action, as the Saints will have their first of two league byes that Sunday, with the other falling on Sunday, Feb. 19. Siena’s MAAC opener vs. the Golden Griffins will mark the team’s only home contest during a seven-game span bridging the first two months of the regular season, as the Saints will ultimately play 10 of their first 14 games away from home.

Following the non-conference finale at American on Dec. 22, Siena will have eight days to prepare for the return of the MAAC schedule for good heading into New Year’s weekend. The Saints resume league play with a holiday weekend trip to The Nutmeg State to battle Connecticut rivals Quinnipiac on Friday, Dec. 30, before ringing in 2023 with a New Year’s Day tilt at Fairfield on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Siena will then begin a stretch where they play five of their next seven within the friendly confines of MVP Arena, spanning the middle three weeks of January. The Saints host 2022 Elite Eight squad and defending MAAC Tournament Champion Saint Peter’s – whom Siena swept last season – on Friday, Jan. 6 at MVP Arena, before rounding out the weekend vs. Rider.

Following the annual Western New York trip to Niagara (Jan. 13) and Canisius (Jan. 15), the Saints return to the Capital Region to commence a season long three-game homestand. Siena will battle new MAAC foe Mount St. Mary’s for the first time on Friday, Jan. 20 at MVP Arena, and will also host Fairfield (Jan. 22) and defending MAAC Regular Season Champion Iona (Friday, Jan. 27) during the homestand.

The Saints face I-87 rival Marist for the first time on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Poughkeepsie, and will welcome the Red Foxes to Albany two weeks later on Sunday, Feb. 12. Siena finishes regular season action with three of their final four games on the road, including a rematch with Iona on Sunday, Feb. 26 in New Rochelle, before ending at Saint Peter’s on Saturday, Mar. 4 in Jersey City. The Saints will host Manhattan in their final regular season home game on Senior Day, Thursday, Mar. 2 at MVP Arena.

For the fourth straight season, the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships will be contested from Tuesday, Mar. 7 to Saturday, Mar. 11 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Seeds 6-11 will begin play on Mar. 7, with the top-five seeds earning First Round byes. The top-two seeds will play their first MAAC Tournament game on Wednesday, Mar. 8, with the No. 3, 4, and 5 seeds commencing action on Mar. 9.

2022-23 Siena Men’s Basketball season tickets starting at just $99 are on-sale now, and can be secured by logging onto sienasaints.com/tickets, or by contacting the Siena Fan Relations Management Center during traditional business hours Monday-Friday by phone at (518) 487-2202, or by e-mail at sienatickets2@siena.edu. This year’s neutral site Albany Cup game against crosstown rival UAlbany at MVP Arena is not included in the 2022-23 Siena Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Package, however, those who purchase season tickets will be eligible to secure the best seats available for the game as part of a special pre-sale prior to tickets going on-sale to the general public.

Game times for all 31 regular season contests will be announced shortly, and individual game tickets for all 13 dates at MVP Arena will go on-sale to the general public in October.

Siena is primed for the official start of its 2022-23 season following a successful 10-day, three-game foreign tour of Italy last month, which provided the Saints a head start on the upcoming campaign as the program looks to build upon four straight top-three MAAC finishes. Siena returns 10 letterwinners while welcoming seven newcomers – including six true freshmen – to a squad which posted a 15-14 overall record last season, and placed third in the MAAC with a 12-8 league mark.