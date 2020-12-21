Siena men’s basketball reschedules Monmouth, Canisius series

by: Siena Athletics

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Basketball has announced a pair of schedule updates.

The Saints are now slated to tip off their season with a pair of contests vs. MAAC rival Monmouth on Sunday, Jan. 3 and Monday, Jan. 4 on campus at the Alumni Recreation Center. Additionally, Siena will also now host Canisius on Friday, Jan. 8 and Saturday, Jan. 9.

Game times for all four games will be announced shortly. Due to current COVID-19 protocols, fans are not permitted to attend Siena home games at this time. More information on how to watch and follow the Saints on gamedays is forthcoming. 

