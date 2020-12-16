Siena men’s basketball reschedules Canisius for December 26, 27

Sports

by: Siena Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Siena men’s basketball has a new date for the team’s home opener.

The Saints’ previously postponed series vs. MAAC rival Canisius, originally scheduled for this coming weekend, has been rescheduled for Saturday Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. on campus at the Alumni Recreation Center.

Due to current COVID-19 protocols, fans are not permitted to attend Siena home games at this time. More information on how to watch and follow the Saints on gamedays is forthcoming. 

Siena is slated to tip off its 2020-21 season with a non-conference contest next Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Drexel at 2 p.m.

