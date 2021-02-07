Siena men’s basketball pauses team activities

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men’s Basketball program has paused team activities following multiple COVID-19 test results stemming from the program’s Tier 1 personnel. Next weekend’s games vs. Canisius have been postponed.

The positive test results were detected from members of Siena’s Tier 1 personnel during the program’s three times per week COVID-19 surveillance testing. Tier 1 personnel consists of student athletes, coaches, team managers, and staff.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference requires teams to play their games as scheduled if they have at least eight student athletes who previously tested positive. The Saints currently do not meet this threshold, resulting in the decision to postpone next weekend’s games. Siena will work with the MAAC on adjustments to the team’s upcoming schedule.

The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic has been the health and safety of the entire campus community. In accordance with public health protocols, the Department of Health has been notified. In accordance with New York State guidelines and Siena College protocols, any individuals testing positive are isolated and close contacts to those individuals are quarantined. The Department of Health initiates all contact tracing and will work in cooperation with Siena College, after interviewing the positive individuals, to determine close contacts.



Siena Athletics has continued to adhere to NCAA and MAAC adopted guidance, as well as local Department of Health protocols.