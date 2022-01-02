Siena men’s basketball matchup at Iona rescheduled for Jan. 25

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - On January 2, officials with the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) have issued a boil water advisory for portions of 3rd and 4th Streets in South Troy. DPU says the completion of repairs associated with a water main break near properties located on those streets lost water service on Sunday.

DPU said 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenues remains currently closed to vehicle traffic. Motorists are asked to observe all posted detours.