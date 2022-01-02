Siena men’s basketball matchup at Iona rescheduled for Jan. 25
LOUDONVILLE, NY – The Siena Men’s Basketball matchup at defending MAAC Champion Iona has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Hynes Athletics Center in New Rochelle, New York. The game was previously scheduled for New Year’s Eve, but was unable to be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program.
More Sports News
Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips