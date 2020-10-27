Siena men’s basketball holds first team practice

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Siena men’s hoops practiced as a full team Monday afternoon for the first time this season. Head Coach Carmen Maciariello said via text it was “just tremendous to have them all together.”

With the season set to begin in less than a month, it doesn’t leave the Saints much time to build chemistry and cohesion among the newcomers, which make up about half the roster. Many of them are expected to play key roles this season. Until now, the team’s been split up into smaller groups for training sessions.

Returning MAAC Player of the Year Jalen Pickett expects some growing pains, but he also thinks their relationships off the court will expedite the process.

“It’s definitely going to be a learning experience once we get out there and able to compete in a game,” said Pickett. “It shows us how well we are as a group connected, talking with each other from older to younger kids, it’s like I’ve never seen freshmen and seniors hang out together. And I think this team really does that a lot and I think that’s going to be a benefit to us.”

There aren’t any contracts signed yet, but the Saints are shooting for a Nov. 25 season opener at Mohegan Sun.