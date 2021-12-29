Siena men’s basketball game Sunday will not be played as scheduled

by: Mike Demos

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)  Sunday’s Siena Men’s Basketball home game vs. Canisius will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Canisius program. The Saints will return to action Friday when they travel to Iona for a 1 p.m. contest.  

The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic remains the health and safety of the entire campus community. Siena Athletics continues to adhere to College, local, and state protocols, as well as NCAA and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference adopted guidance.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets for Sunday’s home game vs. Canisius will be contacted directly by the Siena Fan Relations Management Center regarding options. Siena Men’s Basketball season ticket holders will be contacted directly later in the season regarding options once it is determined if any additional home games are impacted due to COVID-19. 

