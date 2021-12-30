Siena men’s basketball game Friday won’t be played as scheduled

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Friday’s Siena men’s basketball game at Iona will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program.

The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic remains the health and safety of the entire campus community. Siena Athletics continues to adhere to College, local, and state protocols, as well as NCAA and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference adopted guidance.

Siena’s upcoming home game Sunday vs. Canisius was previously called off due to health and safety protocols within the Canisius program.