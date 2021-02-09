Siena men’s basketball coach recovering from COVID-19

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Siena men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello revealed Tuesday afternoon during his weekly radio spot with Levack on 104.5 the team that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He detailed his experience, saying symptoms came on strong at first but he’s feeling better every day.

“You know, it was tough for a couple days. It was back aches, constant headaches, night sweats. One morning I woke up, I felt I had run a marathon,” Maciariello said, who later shared he had congestion as well.

The second-year head coach didn’t know where he contracted the virus, but did put himself in quarantine Feb. 1 after hearing one of his players wasn’t feeling well. On Sunday, Siena announced the team had paused activities following multiple COVID-19 test results from the program’s Tier 1 personnel.

Maciariello is staying away from his family while in quarantine, and says that has been challenging. He shared that his father’s 70th birthday and daughter’s first gymnastics class were both Tuesday, and he was unable to partake in either occasion.

“I get to see my wife and daughter and son through a window above the garage, scream out, and she drops off a coffee in the morning for me. I send her kisses, and that’s about it. So that’s been the toughest part.”

Despite the situation, Coach Carm insists that he and the team are staying positive. The Saints next games are at Niagara Feb. 19-20.