LEWISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Marcus Hammond scored 28 points as Niagara defeated Siena Basketball 74-52 at the Gallagher Center. Freshman reserve Javian McCollum scored 13 points on 5-7 shooting for the Saints.

The MAAC’s second leading scorer, Hammond (17.6 points per game), who did not play in the first meeting between the teams in late January, added nine rebounds and posted a plus-minus of +29 in a dominant all-around performance. Sam Iorio came off the bench to score 13 points, and Noah Thomasson added 11 for Niagara (13-15, 8-11) which prevailed for just the fifth time in the past 18 meetings between the programs.

Anthony Gaines tallied 10 points to go along with eight rebounds and Colby Rogers chipped in 10 as well for Siena (15-12, 12-7), which dropped a full game back of second-place Saint Peter’s in the MAAC Standings heading into Saturday’s regular season finale.

The Purple Eagles led throughout and by as many as 26 points in a complete performance. Niagara answered a 7-0 run by the Saints late in the first half with eight straight points to push their lead back to 15, and never looked back. The Purple Eagles held a 37-22 advantage at the break, and never led by any fewer than 11 points in the second half.

Niagara was +14 on the glass (36-22) and held a 46-22 advantage in points in the paint to emerge victorious in their first home game in 25 days, dating back to an upset of MAAC Regular Season Champion Iona on Feb. 6. The Purple Eagles also turned 16 Siena turnovers into 20 points, as they finished the night tied with Fairfield for sixth in the MAAC Standings.

The Saints will look to bounce back and head into next week’s MAAC Tournament on a high note when they conclude regular season action at Canisius on Saturday at 4 p.m. Siena needs a win coupled with a Saint Peter’s home loss to Fairfield to secure the No. 2 seed, while the Saints would be seeded third with any other outcome.