Siena men’s basketball announces latest round of schedule updates

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Basketball announced a pair of schedule updates Monday. The Saints’ home game vs. Canisius, which was originally scheduled to be played yesterday, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the newly renamed MVP Arena (formerly the Times Union Center). Additionally, Siena’s matchup at Monmouth, which was slated for this coming Friday, Jan. 7, will not be played as scheduled due to continuing COVID-19 health and safety protocols within both programs.

Siena Men’s Basketball season tickets – as well as previously purchased single-game tickets for the Canisius game – will be valid on the rescheduled date.

Make sure to check back to SienaSaints.com for any additional updates as they become available. The Siena Fan Relations Management Center is on-hand to answer all ticket-related inquiries, and can be reached during traditional business hours by phone at (518) 487-2202, or by e-mail at sienatickets2@siena.edu.

The next scheduled Siena Men’s Basketball game is this coming Sunday, Jan. 9 vs. Fairfield at 2 p.m. at MVP Arena.