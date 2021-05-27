Siena men’s basketball adds Baer, Kellier

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced the addition of a pair of high major transfers. Michael Baer (Iowa) and Jordan Kellier (Utah) are set to join the Saints in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

“With the addition of Michael and Jordan, we have grown our competitiveness and athleticism, as well as adding much needed depth,” said Maciariello. “We want to achieve sustainable success with hungry, driven, and highly motivated student athletes, and I feel that we’ve addressed that with this year’s additions.”

A 6-7, 215-pound forward, Baer matriculates to Siena after playing the past three seasons for former head coach Fran McCaffery at the University of Iowa. The Bettendorf, Iowa native joins the Saints as a graduate transfer, with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Baer appeared in 20 games and logged 45 minutes while tallying 10 points on 4-7 shooting and 11 rebounds during his time in Iowa City. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, he was also a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and was named to the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court. Baer captained his Bettendorf High School team to a conference championship in 2017.

“Michael went from being a 6-4 manager to a 6-7, 215-pound forward who guarded (consensus National Player of the Year) Luka Garza every day in practice,” explained Maciariello. “Michael is of the highest character, and will bring instant enthusiasm and energy to our program on a daily basis. A cerebral four-man who will be able to add time at the five in certain instances, we look forward to growing his game this summer.”

A 6-6, 215-pound forward, Kellier joins the Saints after playing his sophomore season at the University of Utah. The Portmore, Jamaica product will have three years of eligibility remaining through the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule. Kellier saw action in seven games and played 31 total minutes last year for the Utes, notching nine points and six rebounds. He helped guide Williston State to the NJCAA Region XIII Semifinals as a freshman in 2019-20, averaging 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds, while tallying five double-doubles and 10 games with 20 or more points for the Tetons. Kellier previously attended Redemption Christian Academy in nearby Troy, New York.

“Jordan is a highly motivated student athlete who can play the three or four for us,” noted Maciariello. “He can start the break, pass from the high post, and finish above the rim. Jordan will have three years to grow in our system, and we could not be happier to have him wearing the Green and Gold.”

With the additions of Baer and Kellier, Siena Basketball is currently set to welcome eight newcomers for the upcoming 2021-22 season, five of whom are transfers. Earlier this spring, the Saints signed transfers Anthony Gaines, Jayce Johnson, Colby Rogers and freshman Taihland Owens. Siena previously signed incoming freshmen Jared Billips and Javian McCollum to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period last November. The newcomers join a Siena Basketball program coming off of back-to-back MAAC Regular Season Championships.