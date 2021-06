Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena men’s lacrosse team is getting their leading scorer back.

Attack Jack Kiernan is heading back to Siena for a final fifth year with the Saints. The captain racked up 23 goals last season, adding 11 assists. That was good enough for a spot on the All-MAAC Second Team.

Kiernan said returning to Siena was a no-brainer because he still has more to give to the program, his coaches, and his teammates.