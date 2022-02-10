Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena men’s lacrosse was picked last in the MAAC preseason coaches poll last week.

That’s a fair conclusion considering they didn’t win a game last season — but the Saints faced what can only be described as some awful luck. Seven of their eight losses in a winless season came by one or two goals.

Probability tells you the ball will likely bounce their way this season, but Siena believes they’re improved enough to not rely on a lucky bounce. In the meantime, they need to prove that they’re better than last.

“That’s where I put us based on last year’s performance,” head coach Liam Gleason said. “That’s how I vote every year for preseason. We were 0-8 and as close as some of those games were, we have to prove that we belong in a different spot than being picked seven.”

“Last year a couple bounces didn’t go our way,” senior goalie Christopher Yanchoris said. “We know we’re a lot better this year. You sort of come in with a chip on your shoulder and ready to prove people wrong.”

“We know what we have to do internally in the locker room and we’ll come out on the field and prove what we have to do in the MAAC,” graduate midfield Nick Pepe said. “Everyone can have their thoughts and opinions on us and what they think we can do throughout the year and it’s up to us to prove people wrong and we know what we can do.”

The Siena Saints redemption tour begins Saturday at LIU at 11 a.m.