Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With their playoff hopes on the line Saturday afternoon, the Siena Men’s Lacrosse team came through with a 15-10 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats to seal their trip to the 2022 MAAC Championship. The Saints honored their 14 seniors prior to the start of the game, as well as honored former head coach and Siena Athletics Hall of Famer Russ Ferris and his wife Maureen during the game.



The Saints are now winners of three in a row, and winners in four of their last five. The Saints’ 15 goals are the most scored in a game since the Saints scored 20 in a 20-18 win in non-conference action over NJIT on Apr. 13, 2019.



Siena featured seven different scorers, led by a four-goal effort from freshman Pratt Reynolds . Reynolds added an assist for a five-point day, while Jack Kiernan scored a first half hat trick. Senior Cole Allen scored twice and assisted on another goal, with Luke Julien also getting three points. Senior netminder Christopher Yanchoris made 15 saves in the win. Sean Jeffrey chipped in with three caused turnovers.



The Bobcats had five different players finish with two points apiece, led by a trio of two-goal days from Steven Germain, John DeLucia, and Dylan Donnery. Dimitri George went 14-for-29 in the faceoff X, snagging 10 ground balls.



Quinnipiac took an early 2-0 lead, with Donnery and DeLucia finding twine in the first seven minutes. Kiernan broke the ice with a goal with 6:51 to play in the first, opening up a 5-0 Siena run that turned into an 8-1 Saints run. Nick Pepe put the end cap on that run, scoring with 6:36 to play in the second quarter to give Siena an 8-3 lead. The Bobcats went on to score a pair just before the half, making it 8-5 at the midway point.



The scoring fell few, far, and in between in the third with Siena maintaining an 11-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Quinnipiac kept things close, making it a 13-10 Siena lead with 7:37 to play. However, goals from Jack Cavaioli and Reynolds sealed the deal, giving Siena the 15-10 victory and their clinch of the No. 4 seed in next week’s MAAC Championship.



Siena will face the top-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the MAAC Semifinal matchup from Tenney Stadium in Poughkeepsie on the campus of Marist College. Game time for the matchup is to be determined.