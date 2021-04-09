Siena introduces Jim Jabir as new women’s basketball head coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday afternoon, Siena College officially introduced their newest women’s basketball head coach Jim Jabir.

The 58-year-old makes his return to Loudonville after stints with Florida Atlantic, Dayton, Providence, and Marquette. Jabir served as head coach for the Saints from 1987-1990.

In his 33 seasons as a college basketball head coach, Jabir has amassed a 514-446 (.535) record with eight NCAA Tournament berths and a 2015 Elite Eight appearance. He was also a finalist for the 2013 Naismith National Coach of the Year Award.

Jabir broke into the Division I ranks with the Siena job at just 24 years old, putting together a 50-29 (.633) record in just three seasons.

