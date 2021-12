Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s basketball team was still searching for their first win of the second Jim Jabir era Tuesday. The Saints welcomed North Dakota to the UHY Center.

Siena fell to the Fighting Hawks 71-63. North Dakota shot 50% from behind the arc. Amari Anthony led the Saints with 22 points.

The Saints are back in action at home Thursday against Colgate at 7:00 PM.