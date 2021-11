BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s basketball team began it’s second tenure under head coach Jim Jabir on Tuesday. The Saints opened up their season on the road in Binghamton against the Bearcats.

Siena dropped a back and forth battle 59-55. Rayshel Brown led Siena with 16 points. Binghamton’s Denai Bowman led all scorers with 23 points.

The Saints will look to bounce back Thursday at Saint Bonaventure.