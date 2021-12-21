Siena falls behind early, drops MAAC opener to Rider

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – The Siena Women’s Basketball team struggled early against the Rider Broncs, as they would fall by a final score of 59-43 in their MAAC opener at the UHY Center.



Fifth-year Rayshel Brown led all Siena scorers, putting up 12 points on a 5-for-9 night from the floor. Brown also added five rebounds, two assists, and two steals to her stat line. Senior Margo Peterson scored eight points, while classmate Amari Anthony scored six points. As a team, the Saints would force 25 Rider turnovers on the night.



Rider received an 18-point night from Lenaejha Evans, as she went 7-for-12 from the floor and adding in a team-high three assists. Mikayla Firebaugh would add 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks for a full resume. The other Bronc in double-figures was Raphaela Toussaint, who scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.



The Saints struggled in the first quarter, as a 15-0 run by the Broncs stretched things out early as Rider took a 18-2 lead. From there, the Broncs would carry a 24-8 lead into the second quarter as Siena struggled to score and Rider hovered around shooting 80 percent from the field. The lead would extend out to 21 with 1:50 left in the second before the Saints would hold the Broncs scoreless over that time and take a small 4-0 run into halftime.



The Green and Gold would build off of the run and score 13 unanswered points until the 5:56 mark of the third quarter as Peterson connected on an and-one play. That would bring the Saints within eight points and within striking distance. But from there, Rider would go on another run, putting up an 11-2 stretch that continued through the fourth quarter as the Broncs hung on for the win.



Siena returns to action in a quick turn around, getting back on the floor Wednesday, December 22 in an afternoon matchup with Syracuse at the Carrier Dome at 2 p.m. The game will be the final game for the Saints before the holiday.