Siena embracing excitement heading into season opener

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — In a typical year, the Siena women’s basketball team would already have seven to 10 games under its belt by this point, but 2020 has been anything but typical.

The Saints are gearing up for their season opener against Fairfield Friday, which also happens to be their first MAAC game. With only 30 practices and no scrimmages, head coach Ali Jaques admits there’s plenty of unknowns heading in, more so than any other season opener. However, with so many programs across the country on pause and unable to play at all, the players are embracing the opportunity.

“We feel really lucky,” said junior guard Margo Peterson. “It’s good. It’s really good that we’re finally gonna be able to play.”

Jaques is balancing excitement with measured apprehension.

“I’m not sure what our rotation is gonna be.” Jaques said. “That’s a little concerning because that’s what scrimmages are typically for, but I’m confident I could start seven different players and all of them would be able to hold down the fort and do what we need to have done.”

Jaques said grad transfer Isis Young, and returning players Peterson and Lala Watts will definitely be in the starting rotation.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Alumni Recreation Center on Siena’s campus.