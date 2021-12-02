Siena drops to 0-7 following last second loss to Colgate

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s basketball team looked for their first win of the season on Thursday night. The Saints played host to Colgate.

Siena held a 31-23 lead with two minutes to play in the first half, but the Raiders went on a 9-0 run to take a 32-31 lead into the break. The Saints trailed for the entire second half. They had a chance to tie it with 13 seconds to go, but Selena Philoxy could not get the shot to fall, as Siena fell to Colgate 56-54.

The Saints are off until December 12th when they’ll visit UAlbany.