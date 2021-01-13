Siena being “cautious” with Pickett’s injury

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — There’s no return date set for Siena star point guard Jalen Pickett, who is considered “day to day” with a “minor hamstring issue,” according to head coach Carmen Maciariello.

The junior was injured late in the game on Saturday, and was held out of Sunday’s contest.

Maciariello said Pickett gets treatment three times per day, and he’ll be given ample time to heal before being inserted back into the lineup.

“We’re gonna be cautious to be honest with you,” said Maciariello. “I don’t think it’s anything we need to rush back. Like I said, hamstrings are no joke. You don’t want a nagging injury for the whole season where guys can’t play. I want Jalen to be 100% able to go.”

Pickett will be held out of practice this week and won’t test out his hamstring until shoot around Friday. Maciariello said he plans to check in on Pickett every day, but he doesn’t expect to know whether Pickett will be available against Rider until midday Friday.

Siena is chasing its fifteenth consecutive win that evening at 7 p.m.

Colin Golson is also considered day to day, but is expected to play against the Broncs this weekend barring any setbacks before Thursday.