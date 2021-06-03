Siena basketball welcomes Michael Tertsea

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced the addition of Michael Tertsea. The 6-10, 242-pound forward from Benue State, Nigeria matriculates to Siena College after spending the previous two seasons at Division II Gannon University.

“We are excited about the addition of Michael,” said Maciariello. “I’ve known him since he was a sophomore at John Carroll in Maryland, where he played for a tremendous high school coach in Tony Martin. His addition gives us another student athlete of high character, as well as a great competitor and physical presence.”

Tertsea, who will have one season of eligibility remaining, opted out of this past season. In his lone season suiting up for Gannon in 2019-20, he appeared in 24 games (20 starts), averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes of action while shooting an even 50% from the field.

Tertsea spent his first three collegiate seasons at the University of Rhode Island, where he appeared in 15 games spanning two years of action after red-shirting as a freshman in 2016-17. He played in nine games for the 2017-18 URI squad which won 26 games and advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Rated a three-star recruit out of high school by Scout.com, Rivals.com, and ESPN.com, Tertsea was ranked the nation’s 35th best center in his class by 247Sports.com. He attended The John Carroll School in Bel Air, Maryland, where he helped guide the Patriots to a 27-11 record and a Baltimore Catholic League Championship his senior season. For his efforts, he was named an All-BCL selection, and graduated as John Carroll’s second all-time leading rebounder. Tertsea played his AAU basketball for Baltimore Elite.

Tertsea becomes the ninth newcomer set to join the Siena Men’s Basketball program for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Last week, the Saints officially welcomed transfers Michael Baer (Iowa) and Jordan Kellier (Utah). Transfers Anthony Gaines (Northwestern), Jayce Johnson (Middle Tennessee), Colby Rogers (Cal Poly), and freshman Taihland Owens joined the program earlier this spring. Siena previously signed incoming freshmen Jared Billups and Javian McCollum to National Letters of Intent during the early signing period last November. Tertsea joins a Siena Basketball program looking to build off back-to-back MAAC Regular Season Championships.