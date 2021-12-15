Siena basketball staying busy during extended break

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena men’s basketball is amid a two-and-a-half week stretch without any games. The Saints are staying busy during the extended break, but not with traditional practices.

“I always try to have that long gap during finals,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello, who played his senior season at Siena. “I was never a fan of practicing during finals. I think guys’ minds are elsewhere. So we do yoga. We do conditioning. We do lifting. We do offensive execution. We do group workouts. We do individual workouts. So for me, it’s more about keeping these guys fresh, and we’ll do film study too.”

In addition, the coaching staff will get out on the recruiting trail. Players will get a chance to go home to spend time with their families for a few days before returning to campus Christmas night.

The Saints entered the break on a two-game winning streak. Their next game is at American on Dec. 28.