Siena basketball set to host sensory friendly and autism awareness game

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball has once again partnered with the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region, along with New York State Assembly members Angelo Santabarbara and Mary Beth Walsh, to host the Sensory Friendly and Autism Awareness Game when the Saints play Fairfield on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Times Union Center. Special accommodations will be made to create a more sensory-friendly environment for fans with autism and other special needs.

One of the ways autism manifests itself is a sensitivity to loud or sudden noises, bright or flashing lights, and other intense sensory input. Those on the autism spectrum aren’t the only ones who may have a sensitivity to noise and light, as individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), migraines, fibromyalgia, ADHD/ADD, Down syndrome, and those who have suffered head injuries are also often affected. Thus, Siena Basketball in conjunction with the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region and Assembly members Santabarbara and Walsh, have teamed up once again to host this special game which all Saints fans can enjoy.



In an effort to create a more sensory-friendly environment, slight in-game adjustments will be made to the lighting, public address, and music levels, and flashing ads on the video scoreboard, ribbon boards, and scorer’s table and media table LED displays will be eliminated. Additionally, public address reads and video features will be conveyed during the game to help raise awareness for autism. Coaches, bench personnel, and broadcasters will also wear signature autism puzzle ribbons to help show their support.



Special group rates for seating in sensory-safe Section 102 are available for spectrum guests and others with special needs and their families. Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking the corresponding link and entering the code word SENSORY. Furthermore, there will be a Sensory Safe Room located on the concourse just off the top of Section 102, where spectrum guests and others with special needs and their families can also watch the game on monitors.

This marks the third time that Siena Basketball has hosted a Sensory Friendly and Autism Awareness Game. The Saints previously hosted special contests during both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Siena Basketball was conferred the 2020 Autism Action Award by Santabarbara for the program’s ongoing support towards individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

For more information on the Siena Basketball Sensory Friendly and Autism Awareness Game, contact the Siena Fan Relations Management Center by phone at (518) 487-2202 or by e-mail at sienatickets2@siena.edu. The Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region can also be contacted for additional information and assistance by phone at (518) 355-2191, or by e-mail at resource@asgcr.org.