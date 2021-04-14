Siena basketball reloading with trio of transfers

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena basketball is reloading after losing its top three scorers.

Two more transfers officially announced their commitment to the Saints on Twitter today. Both are headed east.

Kingston native Anthony Gaines will be a grad transfer from Northwestern, where he was a two-time captain. He’ll have two years left of eligibility.

Colby Rogers comes from Cal Poly, where he averaged 12.2 points per game. He has three years of eligibility left.

They join Jayce Johnson, who committed to the program from Middle Tennessee last month. All three guards add size and athleticism.

Siena has two scholarships left, but Coach Carmen Maciariello told News10ABC he might not need to add any more players.

