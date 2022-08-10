COHOES, NY (NEWS10) — The Siena basketball programs gave back to their community Wednesday, while honoring a local sports icon.

The Saints helped dedicate a rehabilitated outdoor court to Daniel Hytko, a former boys and girls varsity basketball coach and athletic director at Cohoes High School. The Saints also mingled with the community during an ice cream social at the event.

Men’s head coach Carmen Maciariello and women’s head coach Jim Jabir both take pride in their programs participating in community events. “We talk about always giving back and the betterment of ourselves and the ability to give, and these guys have been doing that,” said Maciariello. “We have a selfless group of guys, and this is just another way to kind of show the type of young men we have in our program and young women and it’s a really, really gratifying experience.”

“Events like this mean everything to Siena because Siena, it’s the essence of what Siena is,” said Jabir. “It’s community, it’s service, and when we recruit kids, we recruit kids telling them about the community. So this is just an extension of who we are, and it reinforces who we want to be.”