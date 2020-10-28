Siena basketball likely to open season on Thanksgiving

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Like much of 2020, non-conference scheduling for college basketball coaches has been a complete mess. For Siena, men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello is trying to nail down some early-season dates.

As of Tuesday, it appears the Saints’ season could open at Mohegan Sun on Thanksgiving day. He told Levack and Goz on 104.5 The Team that the contract would be for games on Nov. 26, 28, and 30 as part of a two-game MTE plus a single add-on game.

“I like that model because you’ll get a chance to kind of correct some things on film,” Maciariello said of the every-other-day format. “Sometimes if you play back-to-back or two games in three days, sometimes the execution piece falls. And you know, we do have a bunch of new guys. I want to make sure we’re bringing them along the right way.”

At the team’s media day last week, Maciariello mentioned a proposed four-game slate at Mohegan Sun that would begin Nov. 25. He clarified on the local afternoon radio show Tuesday that Siena’s finals are on Nov. 25, so that date couldn’t work. Plus, with every additional game played in the bubble, the costs increased, and the three-game model made more sense.

He’s hoping to get a contract signed in the next couple of days.

Outside of that trip, Maciariello said the school is still trying to figure out whether the team will play its home games this upcoming season at the ARC on campus or the Times Union Center, and said it’ll ultimately come down to the financial package.