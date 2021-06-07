Siena basketball graduate Tchougang signs pro deal in native Switzerland

by: Siena Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recent Siena Basketball graduate Denzel Tchougang has signed a professional contract to play in his native country. The Geneva, Switzerland product has agreed to terms with BBC Monthey, which competes in the Swiss Ligue Nationale de Basketball.

“I’m thankful for my time at Siena, which helped me grow both as a person and an athlete,” said Tchougang. “I’m looking forward to building upon what I’ve learned as I begin this exciting new chapter of my life.”

A three-year letterwinner with the Saints, Tchougang appeared in 23 career games while logging 120 total minutes. The 6-10, 229-pound forward played in each of the Saints’ final two regular season contests this past winter, scoring four points in four minutes in a Mar. 4 victory over Canisius which clinched the program’s second straight MAAC Regular Season Championship. Tchougang began his collegiate career at Cypress College in California, where he averaged 2.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 27 games as a freshman in 2017-18.

Three-time Swiss Champion BBC Monthey is located in Monthey, Switzerland, approximately a one-hour drive from Tchougang’s native Geneva.

