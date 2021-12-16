Siena basketball coaches spread holiday cheer with visit to Dunkin’

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena men’s and women’s basketball coaches visited the Dunkin’ on Wolf Road in Colonie to surprise guests on Thursday. The coaches visit was in the spirit of the holidays.

Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello and Siena Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jim Jabir spent the morning filling orders and giving guests game tickets and Siena memorabilia.

Siena Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jim Jabir surprises a guest with a Siena rally towel (Siena College)

Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello fills an order for a guest (Siena College)

Siena Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jim Jabir (left) and Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello (right) surprise guests at a local Dunkin’ (Siena College)

“Siena Athletics is thrilled to have our men’s and women’s basketball coaches’ partner with Dunkin’ to celebrate the season of giving with our Capital Region fans,” said Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio. “We encourage all Saints fans to give the gift of Siena basketball this holiday season. Both teams have several family-friendly weekend matchups in the New Year making this the perfect opportunity to enjoy some exciting college basketball action as the Saints take on their MAAC rivals.”

The Siena women’s team will return home for a holiday matchup to kick-off MAAC play on December 20 against Rider at the UHY Center at 7 p.m. The Siena women will then tip-off every Saturday in January at the UHY Center at 2 p.m.

The Siena men’s basketball team will host all nine of their final home games on weekends, including the next matchup on January 2 at 2 p.m. against Canisius. The Saints will host five family-friendly Sunday matinees in January and February, in addition to a Friday evening tip-off against Iona on February 11 at 7 p.m.

A specially priced ticket package, the Siena holiday Flex Plan, is on sale and includes six tickets to any home games starting at $78. Flex Plans and single-game tickets to all Siena basketball games can be purchased online on the Siena Saints website.