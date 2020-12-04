Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello has announced that juniors Dana Tate, Jr. and Jason Hawkes have been removed from the active roster.
Tate has been dismissed, and will not be a part of the team going forward. The Brockton, Massachusetts native transferred into the program on Jan. 28 after having spent the previous year and a half at the University of Rhode Island.
Hawkes has been removed from the active roster to focus on his academics. The Rochester, New York product joined Siena in August after having previously attended both Monroe Community College and Daemen College.
“We wish Dana the best as he moves on,” said Maciariello. “Jason will need to achieve sustained academic success to have the opportunity to potentially be reinstated to the active roster at a later date.”
Siena basketball announces roster changes
Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello has announced that juniors Dana Tate, Jr. and Jason Hawkes have been removed from the active roster.