Siena basketball announces coaching staff changes

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced a pair of staff promotions. Greg Fahey has been elevated to an assistant coach, while Matt Miner moves into the director of basketball operations role.

“I’m excited to announce the promotions of Greg Fahey and Matt Miner,” said Maciariello. “Both have worked hard behind the scenes to elevate our Siena Men’s Basketball program these past two years.”

Both Fahey and Miner have played an integral role in the success of Siena Basketball over the past two seasons. The Saints have won back-to-back MAAC Regular Season Championships, and captured the 2019-20 MAAC Championship title, while achieving a 32-15 overall record including a 27-9 mark in the MAAC with the duo on staff. Siena won a program record-tying 16 straight games at one point bridging the past two seasons, which included a school-record eight-game road win streak.

A native of Randolph, New Jersey, Fahey has spent the past two seasons as Siena’s Director of Basketball Operations. He has accumulated five years of experience on collegiate coaching staffs, having also previously served as a graduate assistant at Providence (2018-19) under head coach Ed Cooley, and as an assistant coach at Division III FDU Florham (2016-18).

“Greg is a hungry, young assistant who will thrive as a cultivator of relationships,” commented Maciariello. “He brings energy and enthusiasm to our program daily.”

Fahey began his coaching career as the head junior varsity and assistant varsity coach for three years at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, New Jersey, where he helped guide the Gray Bees to an 89-15 record highlighted by a peak ranking of eighth nationally. A 2013 graduate of Marist, he also spent four seasons on the Nike EYBL circuit with the Albany City Rocks, serving as an assistant coach for three seasons before becoming the 16U EYBL head coach in his final year with the program.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity, and appreciate Coach Carm for believing in me,” remarked Fahey. “Siena is a special place, and I look forward to continuing to grow here.”

Miner succeeds Fahey as director of basketball operations, after spending the previous two seasons as the special assistant to Maciariello. The native of nearby Clifton Park, New York returned home to the Capital Region in 2019 after having spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach on the women’s basketball staff at his alma mater, Division II St. Edward’s.

“Matt is the ultimate professional who has worked as a volunteer for two consecutive years,” explained Maciariello. “His loyalty is unwavering, and his ability to bring fresh ideas to our program is second to none.”

Miner previously consulted with the Phoenix Suns Analytics Department in their pre-NBA Draft selection process, where in 2018 he aided the Suns in their selections of No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Elie Okobo, and George King. Miner graduated cum laude from St. Edward’s in 2014 where he was a four-year letterwinner.

“Winning back-to-back MAAC Regular Season Championships as the special assistant for Coach Carm has been very special,” noted Miner. “I appreciate the confidence and trust that Coach has shown in me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve in a new role. I look forward to continuing our work together as we strive to win MAAC Championships and reach the NCAA Tournament.”