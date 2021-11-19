Siena basketball adds Guilderland standout, North Carolina transfer Andrew Platek

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome home, Andrew. Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced that the Saints have officially added local star and North Carolina transfer Andrew Platek to the 2021-22 roster. The Guilderland, New York standout has received multiple waivers from the NCAA, and is immediately eligible to compete for his fifth and final season. Platek is expected to make his Siena debut tonight when the Saints take on defending BIG EAST Tournament Champion Georgetown at 6:30 p.m. in Washington, DC.

“Andrew and I have known each other for a long time, and I can’t wait to coach him,” said Maciariello. “I’m happy for him and his family that he is able to start the final chapter of his college career in the Green and Gold. His work ethic and leadership will help us reach our goals. I would especially like to thank (Assistant Athletic Director/Compliance) Steven Bari for his hard work and diligence in this matter. We appreciate all that he does for us.”

A 6-4, 213-pound guard, Platek is on scholarship, will officially be listed as a “fifth-year,” and have the remainder of the 2021-22 season to conclude his eligibility. He received his first waiver on Oct. 25 from the NCAA, which allowed him to practice with the team. He competed in his first team practice on Oct. 27. The NCAA then approved a second waiver on Tuesday, granting Platek immediate eligibility beginning with tonight’s game at Georgetown.

“The past seven months have been some of the most difficult times of my life as an athlete. I lost my love for the game,” explained Platek. “Coming back home and reconnecting with my friends, family, and coaches helped me find that fire again. I am both happy and grateful to announce that the NCAA has approved my request for a waiver, and that I am now immediately eligible to play my fifth and final year as a Siena Saint. Coach Carm and Siena College gave me another chance to give it everything, and for that I will be eternally grateful. For everyone who helped me along my path these last few months, thank you. You know who you are. Enough talk though, let’s get to work!!!”

Platek, who will wear the No. 22, matriculates home to Siena after spending four seasons competing for college basketball blue-blood North Carolina. He appeared in 124 games (11 starts) for the Tar Heels, averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes of action. He made all 11 of his starts over his final two seasons, where he averaged an increased 3.9 points over 16.1 minutes. Platek has made 46 of his 123 career field goals from three-point range, and dished out 94 assists as opposed to just 57 turnovers for a solid 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Platek wrapped up his prep career playing two seasons at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts, where he averaged 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and was an All-New England Prep First Team selection. He began his high school career playing three seasons at Guilderland High, where he averaged 25.3 points in his final campaign. Platek played his AAU basketball for the Albany City Rocks on the Nike EYBL circuit.