Siena baseball unveils traditional 55-game schedule

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in three years, Siena Baseball has its sight set on playing a traditional and complete schedule this coming spring. The Saints’ 55-game 2022 slate features 18 home dates at Connors Park, highlighted by a season-long nine-game homestand to kick off the home docket.

“We’re very excited for the 2022 season, and we will be tested throughout the year,” said head coach Tony Rossi, who is set to enter his 53rd season at the helm of the Green and Gold. “After the challenges of the last two seasons, the players are anxious to return to a full and traditional schedule, and get back on the diamond at Connors Park in front of our fans.”

Per usual, Siena commences play down south with a season-opening 18-game road trip. The 33-day stretch will see the Saints visit six different states, and face a pair of opponents which competed in the NCAA Regionals last spring.

For the ninth time in their past 11 non-conference seasons, Siena will open at perennial American Athletic Conference contender and 2021 runner-up Central Florida. The season-opening three-game weekend series begins on Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Orlando.

The Saints travel to the College of Charleston (Feb. 26-27), Jacksonville State (Mar. 5-6), The Citadel (Mar. 12-13), and NCAA participant Maryland (Mar. 19-20) for three-game series each of the ensuing four weekends. Siena returns to the Northeast for a mid-week tilt at Fairleigh Dickinson in-between on Mar. 16, before concluding its season-opening road trip with mid-week contests at Fordham (Mar. 22) and defending Patriot League Champion Army West Point (Mar. 23).

The Saints make their 2022 Connors Park debut with a season-long nine-game homestand, which also kicks off MAAC play, on Friday, Mar. 25 vs. Saint Peter’s at 3 p.m. New this year, MAAC series will now be conducted over three consecutive days, featuring one game apiece on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Previously, league series were conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, with a doubleheader on the first day.

Siena will welcome Fairleigh Dickinson (Mar. 30), Fordham (Apr. 5), and Army West Point (Apr. 6) back to Connors Park for the back-end of home-and-home series during the homestand, with a second MAAC series vs. I-87 rival Marist sandwiched in-between (Apr. 1-3). In addition to Saint Peter’s and Marist, the Saints will also host Canisius (Apr. 29 – May 1) and Monmouth (May 13-15) in MAAC action at Connors Park this spring.

Following their season-long nine-game homestand, Siena returns to the road for 12 of its next 13 games. The Saints bookend the stretch with conference series at Manhattan (Apr. 8-10) and Niagara (Apr. 22-24), while also traveling to regional foes Central Connecticut (Apr. 12) and Dartmouth (Apr. 20). Additionally, Siena will head to Southern Illinois for its MAAC bye weekend, to take on both the host Salukis (Apr. 14-15) and nearby foe SIU Edwardsville (Apr. 15-16). The lone home game during the stretch features LIU coming to Loudonville on Apr. 19.

The Saints’ seesaw home-away schedule breakdown features Siena playing eight of its following 12 games at Connors Park, with non-conference tilts against Binghamton (Apr. 26) and UMass (Apr. 27), in addition to the aforementioned matchups vs. the Golden Griffins and Hawks.

The Saints’ non-conference schedule concludes with a trip to ACC foe Boston College on May 4. Siena wraps up MAAC action at Iona (May 6-8), before concluding the regular season at defending MAAC Regular Season Champion and NCAA participant Fairfield (May 19-21). The Saints will not face either Quinnipiac or defending MAAC Tournament Champion Rider this spring as part of the conference’s double-bye and 24-game regular season league slate.

Siena is looking to build off a condensed 2021 campaign in which the Saints posted a 15-24 overall record, and took second-seeded Monmouth the distance in the best-of-three MAAC Quarterfinals. Siena returns seven starting position players from last spring, while their 38-man roster features 14 newcomers in total, comprised of 10 true freshmen and four transfers.