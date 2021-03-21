Siena baseball secures season-opening sweep of Iona

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Baseball rang in its long awaited 2021 season with a doubleheader sweep of Iona at Connors Park. The Saints edged the Gaels 4-3 in seven innings in the opener, before exploding for a 15-5 triumph in a mercy rule shortened seven-inning affair in the nightcap



Game 1: Siena 4, Iona 3 (7)

Pat O’Hare delivered a clutch two-run home run in the sixth as Siena (2-0) was triumphant in its first contest in 375 days. Mike McCully went 6.1 innings with five strikeouts to record the win for the Saints.



After Iona (0-2) opened the scoring with a Sam Punzi homer to begin the second, Siena responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to take the lead for good. Bryce Mordecki smacked an RBI double, while Evan St. Claire added a run-scoring, two-out single for the Saints.



O’Hare’s sixth inning insurance proved to be key as the Gaels scratched across a pair of runs in the final frame in the top of the seventh. But with the potential tying run in scoring position, VCU transfer Carter Knapek came on to shut the door and earn the save in his Siena debut.



Mordecki and Eddie Sweeney each recorded two-hit performances in the season-opening victory for the Saints.



Game 2: Siena 15, Iona 5 (7)

Siena saw 11 different players tally hits, 10 scored, and eight recorded RBI in a balanced team offensive onslaught. The Saints scored in six of seven innings punctuated by five multi-run frames while pounding out 18 hits.



Iona again opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, only to see Siena respond with 12 unanswered runs. The big blows came with a five-run third capped by a two-run double by Ryan McGee, and a three-run fourth highlighted by a two-run homer off the bat of Sweeney to open the floodgates.



Freshman Willie Schwarick added the cherry on top to the season-opening doubleheader sweep, homering to straight away center in his first collegiate at-bat to walk off the victory via mercy rule.



Sweeney and McGee each drove in three runs apiece, while St. Claire tallied three hits and scored twice to pace the Saints.



John Lumpinski worked the first five innings on the mound, allowing just two hits and a run while striking out eight to secure the win.



Siena will take aim at a season-opening series sweep Monday when the teams wrap up with doubleheader action beginning at noon.