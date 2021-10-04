Siena and UAlbany hoops present 16th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Basket “Ball”

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena and UAlbany men’s basketball teamed up once again Monday night to present the 16th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Basket “Ball” at the Albany Capital Center.

This year’s event honored featured guests Jon Scheyer, Duke’s soon to be head coach, longtime City Rocks coach Jim Hart, and Guilderland soccer’s Jenn Meier.

“All the families that have been hurt by it, I think everyone in this room can identify with many people that have been stricken by whether it be breast cancer, or liver cancer, I mean you name it and so the fact that we can make a difference is huge,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said.

“The ability to touch others’ lives is something I will never take for granted and so to be here tonight, even if it was just one or hopefully more, it means a lot to me and a part of the reason of why I do what I do,” Scheyer said.

