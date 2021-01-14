Siena and Niagara basketball seek to virtually sell out Jan. 30 matchup

LOUDONVILLE, NY – While Siena and Niagara Men’s Basketball fans may not have been permitted to attend games yet this season due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Saints and Purple Eagles supporters can get behind their favorite team as the programs look to “virtually” sell out their Jan. 30 matchup at the Gallagher Center.

Saints and Purple Eagles fans can purchase a virtual seat, row, or section, among other options, to the men’s basketball matchup between the squads set for Saturday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Gallagher Center in Niagara University, New York. All proceeds from the virtual sellout will directly benefit the Siena College and Niagara University Athletic Departments. Fans can watch the game through ESPN’s streaming platform on smartphones and tablets via the ESPN app, and on televisions through Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Siena and Niagara have joined forces for this campaign in an effort to help offset the financial challenges incurred by both athletic departments over the past year due to the pandemic. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of key annual fundraising events, while also adding related necessary expenses to help keep student athletes, coaches, and staff healthy and safe.

Fans who participate in the virtual sellout campaign by purchasing any one of five available packages will receive a commemorative ticket in addition to various other prizes and giveaways, while also being entered into a raffle for the opportunity to win official team gear, restaurant gift cards and coupons, and tickets to a game during the 2021-22 season. Additionally, both schools will hold an exclusive pregame zoom call prior to tip-off, featuring special Siena and Niagara guests.

The capacity of the Gallagher Center is 2,100, and both programs need the support of their loyal Saints and Purple Eagles fans to “virtually” sell out the game. Siena fans can support their Saints by purchasing virtual seats to support the Siena Athletic Department and receive Siena-specific prizes by logging onto www.sienasaints.com/virtualsellout. Niagara fans can support their Purple Eagles by purchasing virtual seats to support the Niagara Athletic Department and receive Niagara-specific prizes by logging onto www.purpleeagles.com/virtualsellout.

Siena and Niagara have formed one of the Empire State’s best college basketball matchups spanning more than eight decades. The programs have battled 109 times throughout their respective storied histories, highlighted by a legendary six-overtime affair at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany in 1953, and three MAAC Championship Game tilts (2002, 2007, 2009).

Siena selected this road matchup with Niagara to launch its virtual sellout campaign in part because the Saints are known to have the best traveling fan base in the MAAC. Siena fans – don’t let us down – help us turn the Gallagher Center GREEN on Jan. 30!

For more information or questions on the virtual sell out campaign, Siena fans can contact the Siena Fan Relations Management Center by e-mail at sienatickets2@siena.edu or by phone at (518) 487-2202. Niagara fans can contact Deputy Director of Athletics Stephen Butler by e-mail at sbutler@niagara.edu or by phone at (716) 286-8602.

Virtual Sell Out Ticket Packages and Benefits:

Individual – $20 for 1 Ticket

– Commemorative ticket

– Pregame zoom call with special Siena and Niagara guests

– Entered into raffle drawing for:

Official team gear

Restaurant gift card/coupon

New/Current Student Rate – $35 for 1 ticket

– Commemorative ticket

– Pregame zoom call with special Siena and Niagara guests

– Entered into raffle drawing for official team gear

– One fan cutout to be displayed in the stands at home games this winter

– Personalized message from College President and Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Family Pack – $80 for 5 tickets

– Commemorative ticket

– Pregame zoom call with special Siena and Niagara guests

– Entered into raffle drawing for:

Official team gear

Restaurant gift card/coupon

5 complimentary tickets to home game during 2021-22 season

Full Row – $225 for 15 tickets

– Commemorative ticket

– Pregame zoom call with special Siena and Niagara guests

– Entered into raffle drawing for:

Official team gear

Restaurant gift card/coupon

– Access to watch a practice and chalk talk

Groups – $750 for 50 tickets

– Commemorative ticket

– Pregame zoom call with special Siena and Niagara guests

– Entered into raffle drawing for:

Official team gear

Restaurant gift card/coupon

– Access to watch a practice and group-specific chalk talk

– Priority for playing on-court during 2021-22 season (youth basketball)