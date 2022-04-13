Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Greg Gattuso took over UAlbany football in 2014, the Great Danes have had a penchant for a smash mouth running attack, often centered around a bell cow running back.

Since 2019 that running back had been Karl Mofor. The recently graduated tailback tallied 874 carries for nearly four thousand yards and 35 touchdowns in his five seasons for the Great Danes, and they might have his replacement.

Pittsburgh transfer Todd Sibley enters the running back room this season with the chance to take a hold of the Great Danes backfield. Gattuso’s history with Pitt made Albany an easy choice for Sibley.

“I’m a big people guy, I like being around good people and just speaking with some of the coaches, some of the people at Pitt they really recommended the coaches here,” Sibley said.

“They spoke really well of the program,” he added. “That was major for me and I think that’s what really led me here. I like being around good people and that’s what they told me I would be around if I came here.”

Sibley brings fresh legs, with only 68 career carries at Pitt.