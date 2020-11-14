Shen’s Frevola calling it a career at the end of 2020 season

Clifton Park, N.Y. — “I had Facebook memories come up this week of the team in 2016, us winning regionals and pictures of us on the field,” Shenendehowa field hockey head coach Jeanne Frevola said.

“2013 definitely sticks out as one of our favorite memories, winning that first state title,” assistant coach Shawn Eggleston said.

Plenty of memories to be made after 20 years at the helm. Frevola is calling it a career at the end of the 2020 season.

“I feel like after 30-plus years of coaching and teaching it was time to let someone else take the reigns,” Frevola said.

“She’s been a great leader for our sport, for women’s sports, field hockey and lacrosse as well and it’s going to be a huge loss in the field hockey world and she’s definitely brought a lot of success to Shen field hockey,” Eggleston said.

Two state titles for Shen says a lot. But Frevola’s impact on her players paints a bigger picture of how important she is to the program.

“She’s taught me a lot about life and field hockey itself, really pushed me to become a better player and a better person,” junior Lauren Shanahan said.

“She’s a great coach,” senior captain Meara Bury said. “I’ve learned so much from her and her reputation is definitely what it stands up to for sure.”

While Frevola is happy with the decision to walk away, there will always be a ‘what if’ surrounding the 2020 team.

“This team is really strong and I think they would’ve had a good run had we been able to go any further than just a league championship,” Frevola said.

“I definitely was excited for this especially since it was my senior year and her last year to hopefully take her to another state championship but it is bittersweet for sure,” Bury said.

“She’s just trying to make the most of this last year with the kids and it’s just been a really fun season despite all the challenges,” Eggleston said.