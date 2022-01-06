Shenendehowa’s Weeks to take a step back for Plainsmen wrestling

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shen wrestling picked up a big win over Colonie Wednesday night, but one of the biggest storylines for the Plainsmen is their staple on the sidelines taking a step back.

Head coach Rob Weeks, who has been running the show for the Plainsmen since 1997, is handing head coaching duties over to long-time assistant Chris Capezzuti after this season. This year is a trial run of sorts for the head coach in waiting for Shenendehowa.

“The leadership we’ve had is amazing,” Capezzuti said. “Big shoes to fill in coming up, scares me. We’ve got some of the best coaches in the state here and I’m just happy to be part of the program, to get the opportunity to lead the program one day.”

“It’s earned,” Weeks said. “We’re fortunate we have coaches in our program that work hard every day. They’ve been loyal to me and Shenendehowa for years.

“I’m at the age where I’d like to sit back and enjoy some of the sport from the non-varsity coaching position,” Weeks said.

Weeks plans to remain with the program as an assistant coach.