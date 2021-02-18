Shenendehowa uses third-quarter run to win fiery matchup in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Shenendehowa uses an 11-0 third-quarter run to pull away to stay undefeated with the 66-57 win over Troy. The Flying Horses battled back to keep it close, but dropped their first game of the season.

It was the first game decided by single digits for either team, and Shenendehowa head coach Tony Dzikas said the atmosphere was intense.

“When you’re playing in a game like that, obviously this one’s a notch up. Some cayenne pepper in this jambalaya,” Dzikas said about the competition. “They’re a very good team. They’re very athletic. They play hard, and the guys had to battle for everything. And that’s why you want to play these games.”

Four Plainsmen scored in double figures, led by Devin Dzikas’ 18 points. Former Green Tech guard Josh Rodriguez led Troy with 13 points in defeat.