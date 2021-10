Mechanicville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The girls soccer AA sectionals continued Wednesday night with #1 seed Shenendehowa meeting #5 seed Bethlehem at Mechanicville.

This was a defensive battle throughout, with both keepers, Bella Fuierer and Eva Pflomm, keeping it scoreless until midway through the second half when Emily Silva finally broke through for Shen for the game’s only goal.

Shenendehowa’s 1-0 win propelled them into Saturday’s sectional championship against Columbia.