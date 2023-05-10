CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the top girls lacrosse teams in the Suburban Council faced off in Clifton Park on Tuesday night. Shenendehowa (8-1 in league play) hosted Saratoga Springs (7-1 in league play) on senior night for the Lady Plainsmen.

After the Blue Streaks struck first, Shen scored six straight to take a 6-1 lead. Saratoga cut the deficit, trailing 7-4 at the half.

The Blue Streaks came back to tie it at 10, forcing overtime. Senior Cam Wilders won the game for Shenendehowa on senior night in the extra period, as the Lady Plainsmen came away with an 11-10 win. Saratoga’s Carly Wise tallied her 200th career goal in the loss.