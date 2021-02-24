Shenendehowa sprints past Guilderland at home

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa has been on a tear to start the season, looking every bit as good as they did last season when they were on their way to a potential state title appearance.

Guilderland came to visit Wednesday night, with Siena commit Valencia Fontenelle-Posson and the Lady Dutch hoping to surprise the Lady Plainsmen, but Shen was simply too tough.

After a 19-10 first quarter edge, Shen expanded that to a 43-18 lead by halftime, ultimately running away with an 85-42 win.

Next up for the Plainsmen is a home date with Bethlehem Friday night at 6:15, while Guilderland heads to Ballston Spa Friday night for a 7 p.m. tip.