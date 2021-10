CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa and Shaker boys soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw Thursday afternoon.

The Plainsmen tied the game on a penalty kick from Mark Makhatadze with 18 seconds remaining in the first half. The Bison scored on a penalty kick earlier in the half.

Shenendehowa will host Columbia Saturday, while Shaker will host Albany.