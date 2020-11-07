Shenendehowa rolls past Niskayuna with big second quarter

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Niskayuna, N.Y. — The Shenendehowa girls field hockey team continues to show that they’re the class of the Suburban Council this season.

Shen visited Niskayuna for a Friday afternoon matchup with the Silver Warriors and despite Nisky’s Shivani Randive finding an equalizer early in the second quarter to make it 1-1, this game was all Plainsmen. They dominated after the tying goal, scoring four unanswered on their way to an 8-1 win. Shen saw goals from Hannah Merritt, Kendall Eggleston (2), Julie Kuzmich, Haylie Satterlee, Nicolette Morlock, and Lauren Shanahan.

The win improves Shen’s record to 9-1. Next up for the Plainsmen is a trip to Guilderland next Friday.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report