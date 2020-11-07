Shenendehowa rolls past Niskayuna with big second quarter

Niskayuna, N.Y. — The Shenendehowa girls field hockey team continues to show that they’re the class of the Suburban Council this season.
Shen visited Niskayuna for a Friday afternoon matchup with the Silver Warriors and despite Nisky’s Shivani Randive finding an equalizer early in the second quarter to make it 1-1, this game was all Plainsmen. They dominated after the tying goal, scoring four unanswered on their way to an 8-1 win. Shen saw goals from Hannah Merritt, Kendall Eggleston (2), Julie Kuzmich, Haylie Satterlee, Nicolette Morlock, and Lauren Shanahan.
The win improves Shen’s record to 9-1. Next up for the Plainsmen is a trip to Guilderland next Friday.
