CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — After reaching the Section 2 Class AA championship game last season, Shenendehowa opened their 2022 campaign on the road against La Salle.

Aziz Alozie got the scoring started for the Plainsmen, barreling over the goal line for a six-yard touchdown run. The Cadets immediately responded with a 51-yard house call from running back Matt Bott to cut it to 7-6 after the first quarter.

Shenendehowa junior quarterback Michael Whatley found a wide open Luke McAuliffe in the endzone to extend the lead for the Plainsmen. They didn’t look back, cruising to a 35-12 victory.

The Plainsmen will look to move to 2-0 in their home-opener next Friday against Schenectady at 7:00 PM. The Cadets will aim for their first win next Friday on the road against Niskayuna at 7:00 PM.