Shenendehowa retires Ian Anderson’s number

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa retired Ian Anderson’s number at a special ceremony during halftime of the boys basketball game Tuesday night. No baseball player at Shen will ever wear 19 again.

The school also unveiled a banner featuring the World Series champion, which will be hung in the gymnasium next to Shenendehowa baseball’s state championship banner. Anderson was the ace in the Plainsmen’s rotation on the 2016 state championship team.

The event at his alma mater was a touching tribute for the Braves pitcher.

“I was not expecting this,” said Anderson. “I knew they were going to put the banner up, but as far as the jersey number that was pretty special. I found myself almost breaking down out there. But yeah, it was awesome to see some guys from the team back here, be able to kind of reminisce with them, it was a special night definitely.”