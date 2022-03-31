Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A little bit of rain didn’t stop two of the best boys lacrosse teams in the area from opening their seasons Thursday night when Niskayuna hosted Shenendehowa at Union College.

These two were scoreless after one, with weather likely a factor, but Nisky got their bearings in the second. Lucas Klokiw gave the Silver Warriors a 2-0 halftime lead.

Rain let up in the third but Colin Bullock didn’t. Back to back goals from the senior had the Plainsmen knotted up with Nisky, then Davey Carroll came back with two in a row of his own to put the Silver Warriors back on top 4-2.

At the other end Mason Carroll scooped up a ground ball in front and buried it to get within one, and Shen cruised from there as they rallied to beat Nisky 8-6 to open the season.