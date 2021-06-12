Shenendehowa outlasts Bethlehem in Class AA championship

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maybe unsurprising to some, but the Section 2 Class AA softball championship Saturday was chalk. Top seeded Shenendehowa hosting two seed Bethlehem.

Just because we expected this one didn’t mean it wasn’t a great ballgame.

Already up 1-0 from a sacrifice fly, Ella Traynor added to it for the Eagles. She ripped a single into right to score another, giving Bethlehem a 2-0 lead after one.

Shen got a bases loaded walk in the second to get on the board, then Ava Caputo ripped a double to center to bring Laura Beck home and tie it up at two.

Bethlehem responded with Anna Cleary doing it all herself in the top of the third. She smashed a solo home run to centerfield to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead.Mariana Abate settled down after that and picked up a strikeout looking to end the third.

Shen and Bethlehem continued to trade runs until the Plainsmen snuck away with a 7-6 win to become your Class AA Section 2 champs.